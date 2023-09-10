Manchester United look to the future as they target early move for Benfica sensation Antonio Silva



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is having a rough time of things at the moment with controversies surrounding a couple of players and the team reeling under the impact of numerous injuries.

Both Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof hobbled off in the second half of the game against Arsenal but there is an expectation that they will be fit enough to continue post the international break.

Raphael Varane is out for six weeks while both left-backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are sidelined till November.

United need quality defenders going forward

Such was the manager’s desperation that he had to play Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans in the dying moments of the game, highlighting the poor recruitment and inability to shift players.

As expected, the pair ended up conceding two goals in added time to ruin the team’s efforts throughout the contest with Evans culpable for both goals.

Maguire was the subject of interest from West Ham United, Everton just to name a few but in the end a move to the Hammers broke down over the player’s payoff demands.

The England international is yet to start a game this season and it is clear to see that he is not in the manager’s plans and a move away is the best step for his international career.

United already missed out on the likes of Kim Min-jae, Benjamin Pavard, and Jean-Clair Todibo in the summer due to their inability to sell their former skipper.

But as per Fichajes, the club is already planning for the future and has Benfica rising star Antonio Silva in their sights.

The 19-year-old, who is valued at €45 million as per Transfermarkt, is a regular for the Portuguese giants and was the subject of interest from all the elite clubs across Europe last summer.

Antonio Silva a target for next summer

With rumours swirling around both Lindelof and Varane, United should ideally target a young centre-back capable of fulfilling the role for the long-term and the Portuguese international fits the bill perfectly.

“The young Portuguese center back, only 19 years old, has been a key piece for Benfica since his debut with the first team. Silva has a contract until the summer of 2027 and is a profile that fits perfectly into Erik Ten Hag’s plans.

“The Dutch coach is looking for quality competition for defensive positions, and Silva could compete for a starting spot alongside the likes of Lisandro Martínez and Raphael Varane,” the report stated.

Silva would represent a fine piece of business if the report has any truth attached to it. His passing attributes coupled with his impressive physique have seen many dub him as the “next Ruben Dias”.