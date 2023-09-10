Saudi Arabia will once again try for Jadon Sancho in January



Manchester United are going through a tumultuous phase with the injury list growing while the manager is having to deal with major issues with players.

The club have already decided that Antony will no longer play a part till the time the allegations of domestic violence are properly investigated.

United’s right-wing options are limited with Erik ten Hag not deeming Facundo Pellistri of the requisite quality yet to start matches regularly.

Sancho-ETH spat

The only other player who can play in that position is Jadon Sancho but there has been a very public fall-out between the winger and his club manager.

Ten Hag had suggested at the end of the Arsenal game that the reason behind his matchday squad exclusion was because of his falling standards during training.

The player hit back via a social media statement, suggesting the manager was making a scapegoat out of him while sources close to the player suggested the manager was giving preferential treatment to Antony.

If Ten Hag had hoped he could fire up the Englishman with the public comments, it has backfired spectacularly with some even suggesting his career at United is as good as over.

The 23-year-old was the subject of a bid from Saudi Arabia with United failing to agree a deal with Al Ettifaq only due to the high purchase clause.

There are also talks of a January bid from the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and former club Borussia Dortmund.

Now, as per a report by Catalunya Radio, Sancho will once again be the subject of a bid from Saudi Arabia in January.

Saudi will not give up on Sancho

“The Saudi Pro League, which has become the second highest spending competition in the world (957.1 million euros) behind the Premier League (2,810 million), has decided to once again invest generous amounts of money in the winter market.

“Some of the proposed investments are the additions of Richarlison, tempted at the end of August, Kevin De Bruyne, Jadon Sancho, Mohamed Salah, Paul Pogba, or Madrid players Alaba and Luka Modric, impatient with his new secondary role in Madrid.”

TEn Hag does not take too kindly to indiscipline and there is a chance that Sancho will indeed be moved on in January.

If the pair do not end up patching up their differences, United will most likely sell to the highest bidder.