Adriana Leon has left Manchester United for Aston Villa

Manchester United have confirmed the departure of unsettled winger, Adriana Leon.

Leon is one of Canada’s top stars and won an Olympic gold medal with her country in 2020.

The international joined the club in 2022. She made her debut for the club in September 2022, as a 64th-minute substitute for Lucía García in the opening game of the season, a 4–0 win at home to Reading. She scored her first goal in a 4–0 win at home to Brighton & Hove Albion in October.

In all, in just nine appearances for United, Leon scored three goals. But despite the excellent return, she could not quite nail down a regular first team place and after a failed negotiation to take her to AC Milan, she spent the second half of last season on loan at Portland Thorns.

Having returned to Old Trafford at the end of the loan, Leon has now joined fellow Barclays Women’s Super League side Aston Villa on a permanent deal.

The 30 year old joins on a two-year contract and becomes Carla Ward’s sixth summer signing.

She represented her country at this summer’s World Cup before returning to England to confirm the transfer.

ℹ️ We can confirm that Adriana Leon has joined Aston Villa on a permanent deal. Thank you for all your efforts in red, @LeonAdriana9 ❤️#MUWomen — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) September 11, 2023

Carla Ward said: “Adriana is someone we’ve monitored over the last 18 months and is someone who has displayed great pedigree in the Barclays WSL.”

She continued, “She can play off both sides and will add another dimension to our evolving group.”

“We’re delighted she’s committed her future to us and we’re all looking forward to working with her.”

Leon has plenty of WSL experience having previously played at West Ham as well as for the Reds.

United face Villa and, potentially, Leon on the first day of the season, October 1st, as they kick off their league campaign.