Antonio Valencia praises Alejandro Garnacho’s progress



Antonio Valencia has praised the progress of Alejandro Garnacho who is only “getting better every day.”

Speaking to MUTV, the former captain underscored the young Argentine’s importance to Manchester United, stating “we need him.”

Valencia won two Premier League titles, two League Cups, an FA Cup and Europa League Trophy in his time in Manchester.

He was in attendance for last season’s match against Wolves at Old Trafford where he saw Garnacho’s talents up close.

The Ecuadorian described the excitement amongst the crowd once the Argentine had entered proceedings from the bench:

“I like him, and the fans want to see him play. Everybody wanted to see him come on [against Wolves at the end of last season]. We knew he was coming off the back of an injury, but he entered the game really well.

“He took the pitch with a lot of an energy. He changed the face of the match, because he came on to cause pressure, and that’s what the team needed.”

Garnacho would later score in front of the Stretford End in the final few minutes of the game.

The 19-year old returned five goals and five assists in all competitions last season. He was even nominated for this year’s Golden Boy award.

He was often utilised in this ‘super sub’ capacity, where his electric pace and direct trickery are a potent combination against tired legs. Qualities reminiscent of the powerful Ecuadorian on the other side of the pitch.

Valencia believes Garnacho has “raised his level”; an assessment shared by his manager, Erik ten Hag.

Garnacho began this season in the starting eleven, ahead of more experienced options such as Jadon Sancho and Christian Eriksen. It’s a choice which demonstrates the talent Ten Hag believes the Argentine possesses, as well as the faith his manager has in his ability to execute it.

Valencia certainly knows a thing or two about powerful wing play and his seal of approval will be music to Garnacho’s ears.

