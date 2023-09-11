Christian Eriksen continues sterling form for Denmark in narrow win against Finland



The international break hasn’t been very kind to Manchester United with the injuries, off-the-pitch matters for the players, public spats, and more.

However, many players have benefitted from a change of scenery, flourishing for their respective national teams.

While Scott McTominay continues to prove doubters wrong with his remarkable goalscoring form for Scotland, Christian Eriksen has been turning back the clock for Denmark with some creative masterclasses.

After a hattrick of assists against San Marino in a 4-0 win, he was again the creator-in-chief for his national team as they narrowly beat Finland 1-0 away from home in a tricky fixture.

Starting further forward than he does at United, Eriksen enjoyed liberation from defensive duties to be at his lock-picking best.

As the No. 10 in a 4-2-3-1, he was tasked with connecting the attack with the midfield and did so expertly.

He had 90 touches of the ball as everything good the Danes ran came through him.

Eriksen made four key passes in a game that was largely a test of Denmark’s attack against Finland’s stubborn resolve.

Four of his seven crosses were accurate and he finished with a passing accuracy of 87%, a very good return considering he played in the most risk-heavy and creative position on the pitch. (Stats courtesy of SofaScore)

The goal ultimately came from Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg Eriksen was central to Denmark’s efforts of trying to break down the deep block of Finland.

They eventually finished the game with 65% possession as the Finnish didn’t even manage a shot on target in the whole 90.

For Eriksen, this was his second consecutive 90 minutes which is crucial since he might go back to the bench for United once the action resumes on September 16.

Sofyan Amrabat intensifies the competition in midfield while Mason Mount is also inching closer to his return.

Eriksen’s exploits for Denmark will undoubtedly give Erik ten Hag a decision to make, even though he plays deeper for United due to Bruno Fernandes’ presence in the No. 10 spot.

