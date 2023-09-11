Ex-Man United star Paul Pogba facing ban of up to four years after failing a drug test



Juventus midfielder and former Manchester United star Paul Pogba is facing a ban of up to four years after failing a drug test.

Pogba reportedly tested positive for testosterone following Juventus’ first game of the Serie A campaign against Udinese.

The match ended in a 3-0 win for Massimiliano Allegri’s men.

Pogba did not play as he was on the bench. The former United man however featured in his side’s subsequent league clashes against Bologna and Empoli.

In total, he has played 32 minutes of football so far this term but that did not exempt him from being randomly chosen to undergo a doping test.

As a result of traces of the substance being found in his system, the Frenchman is set to be suspended.

Sportmedia set via The Daily Mail reports, “Should Pogba be found guilty, he will reportedly be investigated by the National Anti-Doping Tribunal, who could hand him a ban of up to two years.”

“Should the tribunal prove that the alleged doping was intentional, the ban could then be extended to four years.”

“Pogba may have violated articles 2.1 and 2.2 of Serie A’s regulations – which are the presence of a prohibited substance and the use or attempted use of a prohibited substance.”

Testosterone hormone not only increases muscle strength and size, but it also helps significantly with muscular recovery after intense exertion.

The 30-year-old has endured a nightmare return to Italy after leaving United as a free agent last summer. Consistent injuries have kept the World Cup winner from settling down and making an impact in Turin.

He has only made 11 appearances for the Bianconeri since departing Old Trafford.

After the Empoli game last week, he sustained another physical setback – a muscular injury.

