Fabrizio Romano: Scott McTominay rejected Fulham



Scott McTominay rejected a deadline day move to Fulham despite Manchester United being open to letting him go, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer guru reveals Fulham were “really keen” on the Scottish midfielder and were pushing for a late deal to secure his services.

The London club were attempting to fill the potential void left by João Palhinha, who came extremely close to joining German champions, Bayern Munich on the same day.

Bayern had themselves been linked with McTominay at one point in the window, although Romano asserts this deal never came close to being made.

Thomas Tuchel, Bayern’s manager, was reported to be appreciative of the United mifielder, moreso than the Bayern scouting department, who preferred other targets.

Tuchel was adamant, however, he needed a more natural defensive midfielder in his squad, having previously requested the German club pursue Declan Rice.

Palhinha emerged as their primary target late in the window, with the Portuguese midfielder even flying to Munich to complete a medical on deadline day.

Fulham initiated talks with their Old Trafford counterparts to secure a replacement, having agreed a fee in the region of £55 million for Palhinha.

This prospective cash injection would be central to their pursuit of McTominay with United holding firm over the summer for an expensive fee for their midfielder.

Romano contends a deal reached a”very advanced” stage with promising talks between both clubs, suggesting Fulham were willing to meet United’s financial demands.

It was McTominay, however, who rejected the move. Romano reveals the Scottish international “said no” to Fulham and the deal consequently collapsed.

This then had the ripple effect of Palhinha’s move to Bayern also failing, as Fulham had been unable to secure a replacement before the close of the window.

