Former Manchester United goalkeeper Mark Bosnich used to sell electronics to his teammates

The position of Manchester United’s goalkeeper remains to be the most scrutinized in world football.

Many top ‘keepers have come and gone down the years at Old Trafford, with a few also failing to live up to the billing between the sticks in Manchester.

One man that falls into the later category is Australian stopper, Mark Bosnich.

However, the ‘keeper remains to be the only player that Sir Alex Ferguson signed twice during his time in charge at United.

First signed in 1989, Bosnich joined the club on a modest wage and former United winger Lee Sharpe has revealed the inventive way the Aussie used to bump his pay packet.

As reported by The Daily Star, Sharpe said that he and Bosnich shared the same accommodation and wasn’t earning the most money at the time.

“Mark Bosnich was in our digs (temporary accommodation)… because he came from Australia he couldn’t get a work permit so he was on expenses as like a trialist,” Sharpe revealed.

It was up to Bosnich to find unorthodox ways of increasing his income in his new surroundings and Sharpe says he wasn’t afraid to bend the rules in the process.

“What a character Bozzy (Bosnich) was. He got in with all the gangsters in Salford, and I went in his room one night and he just had boxes of camcorders and tellies and I’m like, ‘What are you doing?’

“He’s like, ‘I’m on expenses I’ve got to earn some money somehow so I’m going to knock these out to the lads!,” said Sharpe.

Bosnich’s penchant for the mischievous went on to to have a huge effect on his career with the ‘keeper being banned from the sport for drug use in 2002.

Despite signing him twice, Sir Alex also labelled Bosnich as a “terrible professional” after he failed to fill Peter Schmeichel’s gloves when re-joining United in 1999.

Bosnich played 38 times for United before moving to Chelsea where he was hit with the ban that eventually led him to call time on his playing career in Europe.

A couple of performances for the Central Coast Mariners in his native country were Bosnich’s last outings in the game – he is now working on the media circuit.