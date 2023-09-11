Former Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst scores crucial winner for the Netherlands

The first round of international fixtures in the new domestic season are well underway with multiple Manchester United stars representing their countries across the globe.

Former United striker Wout Weghorst also had a night to remember last night, scoring the winner for the Netherlands in a key European Championship Qualifying game against the Republic of Ireland.

As reported by The Guardian, Weghorst came on as a half-time substitute for Ronald Koeman’s men and changed the game in Holland’s favour.

Ireland took a shock early lead in front of passionate home support through an Adam Idah penalty before Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo scored a spot kick of his own, to send the teams in level at the break.

Weghorst’s introduction coupled with a change of formation swung the game in the Netherlands favour after the restart and the former United man scored a tidy winner, ten minutes into the second half.

The win leaves Koeman’s men in a strong position in Group B of qualifying, sitting joint second with Greece but having a game in hand.

France are the runaway leaders having won each of their first five fixtures, Ireland are languishing behind the pack and now face a mammoth task to qualify.

Weghorst’s winner was a reminder of his striking instincts. The 31-year-old seems to have the midas touch for his country and continues to play a key role for Koeman’s side.

The big striker spent the second half of last season on loan at Old Trafford and despite not finding his touch in front of goal, did help United to a trophy and a third place finish in the league.

Weghorst managed just two goals during his time in Manchester, both in cup competitions against Nottingham Forest and Real Betis, respectively.

Erik ten Hag decided against making his move a permanent one the end of the season and he was sent back to his parent club, Burnley.

However, the Dutchman wasn’t seen as part of Vincent Kompany’s plans this year and he has been sent out on loan again, this time to German side Hoffenheim.