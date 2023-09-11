Jeremie Frimpong already on Manchester United’s radar for 2024 summer transfer window



Manchester United signed seven players in the transfer window as Erik ten Hag continued his rebuild of the club.

However, there is clearly still a feeling among the fans that there are upgrades to be had and holes to be filled to take the next step.

One such area is the right-back position, where both Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot have acquitted themselves well to ease the immediate headache of the manager.

However, an upgrade on both shouldn’t be ruled out for a team with the ambition to be eventual title challengers.

In the same vein, Spanish outlet Fichajes reports that United already have Jeremie Frimpong on their radar for the transfer window of 2024.

It is hardly a surprise, as Frimpong has been a name long linked to United.

Wan-Bissaka and Dalot’s emergence as genuine options allowed the club the luxury to look towards other positions first. However, next summer will be the ideal time to strike for Frimpong.

His Bayern Leverkusen contract expires in 2025, hence he will enter the last 12 months of his contract next summer.

If he doesn’t sign a new contract to allow Leverkusen to make bank off of him, United could get one of Europe’s premier attacking full-backs for an extremely cut-price fee.

Frimpong was also tracked throughout the 2023 summer window but the talks never reached the negotiations stage.

The Dutch full-back has started the current season in the same way he ended the last one.

After eight goals and seven assists in 34 games last year, he already has a goal and three assists in just three league appearances as Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen side sit atop the Bundesliga table.

