Man United in advanced talks with U.S.company Qualcomm over new front-of-shirt sponsorship



Manchester United are in advanced talks over a new front-of-shirt sponsorship with Qualcomm, a United States-based technology company.

At the moment, United’s front-of-shirt sponsor is Teamviewer.

Last year the two parties issued a statement where it was stated that a mutual agreement had been reached for Teamviewer to no longer renew the partnership.

The Red Devils have been on the hunt for new sponsors ever since.

The five-year deal that was struck between the club and Teamviewer in 2021 was worth £47m annually.

In December, United reached an agreement that provided them with the option to buy back the rights to their front-of-shirt sponsorship.

According to The Athletic’s Adam Crafton, Erik ten Hag’s side are making significant progress in their attempts at finally landing a new front-of-shirt sponsorship.

“The Premier League side are targeting a deal that would see them earn £60million ($75.1m) per year.”

“It is highly unlikely the deal would come into force this season, given that many replica shirts will already have been sold, and therefore it would be expected to commence in time for the next campaign.”

As per Crafton, United and Qualcomm already have an existing relationship.

The company, which is primarily concerned with the manufacturing of telecommunications equipment, already has its subsidiary brand Snapdragon being promoted by United.

Snapdragon semiconductors are used to power many devices and machines including computers, smartphones and cars just to mention a few.

Qualcomm was also tasked with advising United on how to improve mobile connectivity at Old Trafford as a way of improving fan experience at the club’s iconic grounds.

