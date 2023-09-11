Man United to turn to Wolverhampton Wanderers’ midfield ace Joao Gomes



Manchester United did strengthen in the middle of the park over the summer but four games into the new Premier League season and already question marks have been raised about these incomings.

Mason Mount was the first to arrive from Chelsea and was expected to play alongside Casemiro as the No 8. Instead, he occupied zones higher up the pitch, leaving gaps behind for the opposition to exploit.

He was injured after two games, while another new signing Sofyan Amrabat, who arrived on deadline day after a lot of delay and haggling over the price, also arrived injured with a back injury detected during the medical.

United are still struggling in midfield

To make matters worse, he had to withdraw from international duty, however, the national team manager declared that it was just a precaution but doubts remain over when he can start for his new club.

Injuries have also robbed breakthrough academy starlet Kobbie Mainoo from strutting his stuff while the futures of both Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay remain up in the air.

If one considers the age of the manager’s preferred midfield partnership of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro, it is imperative that Erik ten Hag freshens things up moving forward.

As per Fichajes, the Dutch boss already seems to have a plan and it involves moving for a player who impressed against the Red Devils in their Premier League opener.

Wolverhampton Wanderers were narrowly beaten at Old Trafford but they deserved something from the game and midfielder Joao Gomes was one who impressed a lot.

The Brazilian, whose Wolves contract lasts until the summer of 2028, could be the perfect midfielder for Ten Hag considering his ability to play both as the defensive midfielder and the central midfielder.

Joao Gomes to the rescue?

“The 22-year-old Brazilian midfielder is one of the revelations at the start of the season in the Premier League. Under contract until the summer of 2028 with Wolverhampton, Gomes could be a crucial addition to Manchester United’s midfield.

“His playing style would fit perfectly with Ten Hag’s philosophy, and he could provide the necessary profile that the team desperately needs.”

Gomes has a market value of € 18 million as per Transfermarkt, which is expected to skyrocket once he makes his debut for the Brazilian national team.

He was called up as recently as March and Wolves will likely demand a premium for their star midfielder should United approach them regarding a permanent deal next summer.