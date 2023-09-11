Man United’s Bruno Fernandes steals the show for Portugal in 9-0 mauling of Luxembourg



Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes stole the show for Portugal as they ran out 9-0 winners against Luxembourg in a UEFA Euro qualifier match.

Alongside Fernandes, Diogo Dalot also started for the national team vs. Luxembourg.

Portugal’s goals were scored by Goncalo Inacio, Diogo Jota and Goncalo Ramos who all grabbed braces, Ricardo Horta, Fernandes and Joao Felix also got on the score sheet.

Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes dominated the match during the 90 minutes he was on the pitch.

The midfielder had 84 touches of the ball and an 81% pass accuracy.

The United star made an impressive seven key passes. He successfully delivered six out of the 11 crosses he attempted.

Fernandes tried to go long seven times and found his intended target on three occasions. He created two big chances and blocked one shot.

Defensively, the 29-year-old was also superb. He won six of the nine ground duels he delved into and won all his contests in the air.

Fernandes completed the one dribble he embarked on and put in four tackles.

In addition to his goal, he registered a hat-trick of assists.

Diogo Dalot

Dalot played as the left-back in a defensive quartet also consisting of Nelson Semedo, Ruben Dias and Inacio.

He came up with two blocked shots and as many tackles. He also made one crucial interception.

The 24-year-old won five out of six of his ground duels and all two of the aerial challenges he rose to fight for.

Dalot touched the ball 85 times and had an 85% pass success rate. He made one key pass and created a similar number of big chances while in action for the Selecao.

The defender completed all three of his dribbles.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

It was certainly a good outing for United’s Portuguese stars ahead of the Red Devils’ next game at Old Trafford against Brighton this weekend.

