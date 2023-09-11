Manchester United couldn’t sell Rasmus Hojlund shirts for more than a month because they had no “ø”



Every time a new signing walks through the door, the excitement is palpable.

In Rasmus Hojlund’s case, it was even more, as it was after a long time that Manchester United had finally signed a striker with a long-term view instead of putting a band-aid on a fracture by making a panic short-term buy.

Needless to say, shirts with the Dane’s name would have been in high demand.

However, the club couldn’t even sell Hojlund shirts due to an unbelievable reason.

Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail reports that United couldn’t sell jerseys with his name because they didn’t have the Danish letter “ø”.

While Hojlund is a layman’s version of the player’s name, the actual Danish name of the striker is Rasmus Højlund.

It is also pronounced differently, instead of a common “o” sound in the English language.

The report states that his jersey wasn’t available as late as Friday, as the club scrambled to print them after getting the required Danish letter. An update on the same is expected to come by Wednesday.

The supporters’ problems would have also been compounded due to the indecision over his shirt numbers.

After much chopping and changing after a busy summer, the 20-year-old finally got the No. 11 shirt previously worn by Mason Greenwood.

He made an encouraging debut against Arsenal just before the start of the international break and is now expected to play a major role after recovering from his injury.

If he makes good on his limitless potential, United might have to order the letter “ø” en masse to avoid such happening in the future.

