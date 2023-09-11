Manchester United looking at Athletic Bilbao sensation Nico Williams to fix right-wing issues



Manchester United’s right-wing options are dwindling by the minute and it is a matter of enormous concern ahead of crucial games against Brighton and Bayern Munich.

The club have already announced that Antony will not return to the club amid allegations of domestic violence until the matter is resolved.

Jadon Sancho’s tiff with Erik ten Hag is still ongoing after the player accused the manager of making him a scapegoat while sources close to the player indicated the manager was giving preferential treatment to Antony.

United’s issues on the right wing

The club even tried to flog the winger to Saudi Arabia but Al Ettifaq did not have the money to make the deal permanent, hence the idea was dropped.

There is still a chance that Sancho could leave in January with Saudi again in the race while the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund are also willing.

Mason Greenwood is unlikely to play for the club after enormous public backlash and has already been sent out on loan to Spanish outfit Getafe.

The manager’s only solutions are the injured Amad Diallo and the raw Facundo Pellistri, who has started only one game since his arrival three seasons ago.

Ten Hag has the option of playing Bruno Fernandes or Mason Mount out of position if required while the sensible thing would be to try and fix this situation by acquiring a specialist right-winger in the immediate future.

The club have fixed their sights on Athletic Bilbao sensation Nico Williams, who was the standout star for the team from San Mamés Stadium last season.

In 38 starts across all competitions, the 21-year-old scored nine times and registered six assists, ending up as the player with the second-highest goal contributions last term.

As per Fichajes, United want to bring in someone young and an out-and-out right-winger so that the Greenwood, Sancho and Antony episodes can be forgotten as quickly as possible.

Nico Williams, the star of Athletic Bilbao

The Spaniard’s goal contributions (already four assists this season) have shown he can have a positive effect both in the short-term and long-term.

“Manchester United, under the direction of Erik Ten Hag, also has its eyes on Nico Williams. The club is looking for a right winger who can stand out in the short and long term.

“The situation of Antony, who is away from the team due to non-sporting matters, has forced United to look for an immediate replacement in that position.

“Furthermore, Jadon Sancho’s uncertain relationship with Ten Hag could open the doors to Williams’ arrival at Old Trafford.”

The Spain international’s contract expires next year and this could be the perfect time to pounce for him. However, the deal will not be straightforward as both Barcelona and Liverpool are also in the race.

His current value according to Transfermarkt is €30 million but keeping in mind their Basque-only philosophy, Bilbao are expected to ask for a premium for their highly-skilled winger.