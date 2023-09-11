Manchester United make Jadon Sancho decision after crunch talks with Erik ten Hag



Manchester United have made the decision to move Jadon Sancho on as early as January when the winter transfer window opens after the player held talks with Erik ten Hag.

After United’s 1-3 defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates, Ten Hag was questioned about Sancho’s absence from the travelling squad that made its way to London.

The Dutchman indicated that Sancho was not up to the level required during training and did not meet the high standards expected at the club, and so a decision was made to leave him out.

However, Sancho released a strongly-worded statement refuting Ten Hag’s claims and accusing his manager of making him a “scapegoat.”

It was relayed that Ten Hag’s inclination to always start Antony irrespective of the Brazilian’s performances is one of the reasons behind Sancho’s dissatisfaction.

The two were expected to hold clear-the-air talks with a view to mending what seems from the outside like a broken relationship.

According to The Daily Star, these conversations did not yield the desired result and United will look to facilitate Sancho’s exit from Old Trafford as soon as possible.

“The troubled star has seen his relationship with United boss Erik ten Hag break down completely. Sancho has held showdown talks with Ten Hag about his United future following a bust up between the pair.”

“It’s understood the duo are struggling to settle their differences – due to the lack of trust in the fractured relationship.”

“And even the current absence of fellow winger Antony, due to allegations of domestic abuse which he denies, is not expected to boost Sancho’s chances of returning to the starting line up.”

Ten Hag of course has a reputation for being a strict disciplinarian.

Last season, he earned plaudits from fans and the media for his astute handling of the Cristiano Ronaldo situation which eventually led to the Portuguese striker leaving United for Saudi Arabia.

It’s hardly a surprise that he has adopted the same hardline stance with Sancho.

