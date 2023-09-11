Manchester United rejected West Ham loan offer for Harry Maguire



Manchester United rejected a loan offer for Harry Maguire from West Ham in the final week of the transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer guru reveals Old Trafford officials chose to stick with Maguire as the club would have been unable to sign a viable replacement that late in the window, without the inclusion of a significant transfer fee in return.

United were opposed to a loan move, preferring a permanent deal if the centre-half was to depart the club.

Romano contends United are now content to keep Maguire “at least until January,” when the transfer window reopens.

A deal had previously been agreed with West Ham a few weeks earlier, however, for the desired permanent transfer.

United would have received a fee worth £30 million for Maguire, which Romano believes they would then use to sign Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich.

The French defender wanted to depart Bavaria this summer for a new challenge and was, reportedly, “very keen” on a switch to Manchester.

Romano asserts Pavard was close to agreeing personal terms with United and negotiations between the two clubs were “advanced.”

The deal never materialised, however, because it was contingent on United selling Maguire first.

Romano attributes “issues with the salary” as the cause behind the English centre-back’s move to West Ham failing, with United unable to reach an agreement with Maguire during pay-off discussions.

Pavard ultimately ended up joining Inter Milan in a deal worth around £28 million; roughly the same price as the fee agreed with West Ham for Maguire.

The prospect of trading the much-maligned Maguire for a Champions League and World Cup-winning defender, capable of playing both at centre-back and right-back, would have constituted a significant boost to Erik ten Hag’s squad.

