Manchester United takeover: Sir Jim Ratcliffe breaks silence on his bid after months of impasse



The Manchester United takeover saga has reached nearly 10 months now and still, there’s no end in sight.

Amidst the whole process, the lack of communication has been a huge issue for the fans.

The selling party, the Glazers, have never been renowned for being transparent about their dealings, but the two bidders- Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani, haven’t been communicating with the fans regularly either.

That is likely because, in an ongoing deal, they are bound by non-disclosure agreements, but Sir Jim has finally broken his silence on his United bid.

Speaking on INEOS’ YouTube channel (6.10 mark), Sir Jim sounded confident in his chances of succeeding in the bid.

He said you can’t “contemplate” acquiring a brand like Manchester United and “failing” because “the failure is just far too public and excruciating in a deal like that”.

Since Sir Jim has already entered the bidding for the club, the above is a huge statement of intent by the boyhood United fan.

He likely believes that he’ll succeed, hence he’s giving statements like he can’t contemplate failing because of the public nature of it.

He also alluded to his past experience of closing a deal for a football club, hinting that the capture of Lausanne and OGC Nice opened up the gateway to bidding for his boyhood club.

“The Manchester United bid would have been unthinkable two or three years ago if we hadn’t had some of the experiences – some quite difficult experiences with Laussane and Nice,” he said.

This is where he retains an upper hand over the Qatari bid. His prior experience of buying and running a club could arguably help him structure his current bid better and to the liking of the Glazers.

That has been the case too, as he has reportedly accommodated the phased selling of Glazers’ shares and allowed two to remain in some capacity unlike Sheikh Jassim, who wants to buy 100% of the club.

It remains to be seen which side ends up being the victor, with the dreaded “no sale” a possible scenario too.

However, in the meantime, Sir Jim’s comments will likely cause a huge sigh of relief among United fans.

