Ole Gunnar Solskjær rejected opportunity to return to management with Norway women’s team



Ole Gunnar Solskjær rejected an offer to manage the Norway women’s team.

Speaking to the Norweigan outlet, NRK, Solskjær revealed he had “spoken to the association about the job as national coach” but had turned down the opportunity, believing he was “not ready” for such a role yet.

Norway are currently ranked 13th in the FIFA rankings following a disappointing first-round exit to Japan at the World Cup in the summer.

When the Norweigan Football Federation were asked about the offer, Karl-Petter Løken (General Secretary) provided this response:

“We are in constant contact with many coaches. It is important for us to have good contact with the best professionals in order to have a good overview of the market.”

“Beyond that, we do not want to comment on individual conversations or candidates.”

Solskjær has been linked with a number of jobs since being sacked as manager of Manchester United in November 2021.

Reports suggest the Norweigan was in contention for managerial vacancies at Burnley and Leicester in the past few seasons, with Solskjær himself stating he had “another job” in him.

Speaking at a charity event in May, the former United boss revealed:

“I’ve got another job in me, if it’s the right chance and exciting enough. There are so many clubs, but I’m not going to work just for the sake of working. It has to be something special, a new culture, or a club that really excites me. Or maybe they will want me back at the club [United] in some capacity, who knows?”

Solskjær did offer another reason for rejecting the advances of the Norweigan Federation, however, citing his daughter as a potential conflict of interest.

Karna Solskjær plays for AaFK Fortuna; a team currently 2nd in the first division of Norweigan women’s football. She previously played for United before joining Fortuna in 2022.

As manager of the national side, Solskjær Jnr would fall under the remit of Solskjær Snr – a choice he says does not wish to be confronted with.

The Norweigan men’s national side have experienced a similar issue with manager, Ståle Solbakken, picking Markus Solbakken, his son, in the most recent squad.

Solskjær contended he did want to “get into the Ståle Solbakken issue,” perhaps indicating why he would not consider the role of Norway women’s manager yet.

