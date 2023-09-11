Ralf Rangnick tipped for Germany Head Coach role after Hansi Flick’s dismissal

In the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, failing at Manchester United is no longer considered a death knell for a player or a manager.

That is because United, as a club, has often failed to get the best out of talent at its disposal, and the personnel often go on to flourish somewhere else.

In the same vein, Miguel Delaney reports that Ralf Rangnick is being tipped to become the next Head Coach of the German national team after Hansi Flick’s dismissal.

Germany are considering Glasner to succeed Flick, but Rangnick’s name has also been mentioned. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) September 10, 2023

Rangnick is currently the Head Coach of the Austrian team, where he has performed well, being level on top with Belgium in points scored, with 10 in four games in UEFA Euro qualifiers.

He had a torrid time at United, where the first 30 minutes of his first game against Crystal Palace is when his tenure peaked.

What followed after was a disaster of epic proportions, as United looked directionless, players looked disinterested, the dressing room was lost, and United somehow lurched to Europa League qualification with the help of other teams.

Rangnick’s win percentage at Old Trafford was the worst of any United manager in the Premier League era, and one of the worst of all time overall.

Ultimately, he ended his interim tenure with a win percentage of just 35.48%, winning just 11 games from his 31 games in charge.

Still, Rangnick remains a big and respected name, especially in German football circles, with his principles of gegenpressing and vertical play being adopted by successful managers all over the world.

His success with Austria has also repaired his reputation to a great extent.

It remains to be seen if he will leave a good thing to start a new chapter with a German team in huge upheaval.

However, the fact that his name is being tipped for the role shows how personnel, playing or non-playing, are just not able to perform at their best under Old Trafford’s bright lights.