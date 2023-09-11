Vilde Boe Risa could be set to leave Man United women in swap deal with Irene Guerrero

Rumours suggest Manchester United Women have finalised the signing of Irene Guerrero from Atletico Madrid in exchange for Vilde Boe Risa.

Norwegian International Boe Risa signed with United in 2021 on a two year contract with the option to extend for a further year.

However, she has been out of favour with Marc Skinner for the past year, spending much of last season on the bench.

Meanwhile, Irene Guerrero was part of the Spanish side that won the World Cup this summer.

The Spanish transfer window has already closed with neither side confirming whether the deal has in fact been done.

Boe Risa is a fan favourite at Leigh Sports Village so will be missed by some connected with the club but it’s another promising signing for the Reds who are looking to have a successful run in the Champions League this season.

The rumours first broke on Twitter with SoccerDonna writing:

“According to @ajabbaruk/The Guru and our own Soccerdonna information, Manchester United has finalized the signing of world champion Irene Guerrero. In exchange, Vilde Bøe Risa has moved to Atletico Madrid.”

📰 According to @ajabbaruk /The Guru and our own Soccerdonna information, Manchester United has finalized the signing of world champion Irene Guerrero. In exchange, Vilde Bøe Risa has moved to Atletico Madrid. What are your thoughts on this?#AtléticoMadrid #MUWomen… pic.twitter.com/VdMPeauG3M — Soccerdonna (@soccerdonna) September 11, 2023

Rumours seemed to intensify when Boe Risa’s name appeared on the player list for Atletico Madrid.

🚨 @SandraRiquelme_ confirma el trueque. Irene Guerrero se marcha al Man United y Vilde Boe Risa ocupa su lugar en el Atlético de Madrid 📌 El movimiento se realizó al regreso del Mundial 🖊️ La futbolista noruega está inscrita en la RFFM https://t.co/dHEpz3WTf1 pic.twitter.com/7O3glbcvGA — Era Fútbol Femenino (@Erafutbolfem) September 11, 2023

It looks like it could be just a matter of time before the club makes an announcement.