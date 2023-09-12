Argentina’s Alejandro Garnacho headache emerges as they seek to tie Man United star down



Argentina national team boss Lionel Scaloni is aiming to play Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho against Bolivia later tonight so as to permanently tie him down to the Albiceleste and make him ineligible for Spain.

Garnacho was born in Spain but is eligible to play for Argentina through his mother.

Spain made several attempts to convince the United star to pick them over the World Cup winners but he committed to the South American nation.

So far, Garnacho has played two matches for Argentina against Australia and Indonesia.

According to FIFA regulations, the youngster has to play one more game that will then effectively render him unable to feature for the Spanish national team.

TyC explains that Garnacho is in line to play a part against Bolivia after missing out on his side’s 1-0 victory against Ecuador. A spectacular free-kick goal from Lionel Messi sealed the win for Argentina in that game.

As per TyC, if Garnacho does not get some minutes vs. Bolivia, he will be forced to wait until the next international break in October in order to definitively be out of Spain’s reach.

There is however one significant factor complicating the 19-year-old’s chances of getting some action.

“An impediment arises: it is the height of La Paz, where the Bichito [Garnacho] never played.”

“The coach will analyze his adaptation to more than 3600 meters of altitude and will draw the conclusion.”

“[Scaloni] will make him [Garnacho] enter from the bench or wait for the double day in October [the next international break].

Some of Argentina’s players were previously pictured using oxygen tubes due to the altitude of La Paz.

