Evan Ferguson heads the queue of four positions Manchester United want to strengthen next summer



After a whirlwind transfer window which saw seven new faces come through the door and many exits, the work for next summer is already underway.

The Manchester Evening News reports that Manchester United are targeting reinforcements at four positions next summer- full-back, centre-back, centre-midfielder, and an attacker.

Of these four positions, fans might get excited at the prospect of the new attacker, especially due to the name mentioned.

Evan Ferguson of Brighton heads the list of potential attacking incomings, with MEN’s sources saying he could be transferred next summer.

Ferguson is currently the hottest rising star in the Premier League.

The 18-year-old started this season where he left off last year with a hattrick against Newcastle United already.

He has long been admired by United, and the player himself is a Red Devil as well.

He signed a new contract less than a year ago, but it is believed that it is more to protect his value instead of any intention to stay at the Seagulls long-term.

With Rasmus Hojlund and Evan Ferguson, United could have arguably Europe’s two top forward prospects who have shown they can contribute immediately as well.

For other positions, it is no surprise to see Jeremier Frimpong’s name popping up for the full-back position.

The Peoples Person recently reported that Frimpong is a target for 2024 after the right-back position candidates in the current team afforded Erik ten Hag the luxury to wait.

Edmond Tapsoba is an option at centre-back, another long-term target who could have arrived this year had Harry Maguire agreed to leave.

No concrete name has arrived in central midfield but their signing next summer could already be in the squad. United have the option to purchase Sofyan Amrabat at the end of his loan spell next year which could be picked up if he impresses now.

Overall, the long-term approach to squad building has traditionally been lacking at the club which might be getting rectified finally.

