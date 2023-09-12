Fabrizio Romano: Man United set to step up talks over new contract for Facundo Pellistri



Manchester United are poised to step up their efforts to hand Facundo Pellistri a new contract to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that talks have been ongoing for a while now.

“Understand Manchester United now consider Facundo Pellistri’s new deal one of the priorities as talks already took place in April and during the summer.”

“Pellistri, under contract until June 2025; talks over new long-term deal are set to advance soon.”

It speaks volumes of Pellistri’s ability and potential that Erik ten Hag – who has made it clear only the best young players will get a chance under him – is in line for a new and improved deal.

So far this season, Pellistri has only enjoyed 20 minutes of first-team football with United.

He may, however, get a rare chance to not only start against Brighton on Sunday when the Red Devils return to action after the international break but also to get a run of games and nail down a regular starting berth.

A space has opened up on United’s right-wing position with Antony and Jadon Sancho facing uncertain futures for two completely different reasons.

Antony is currently embroiled in legal battles amidst accusations against him for assault, among other allegations.

On the other hand, Sancho is facing a battle to save his United career after publicly challenging Ten Hag via a statement in which he effectively said the manager made him a scapegoat.

This crisis may give Pellistri the chance to finally prove his mettle and become a mainstay in the team.

There were suggestions Sheffield United and several other clubs wanted the Uruguayan on loan, but United eventually turned down all enquiries and decided to keep him.

At the moment, Pellistri is away on international duty with the national team.

