Former Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick rules himself out of Germany job

Germany coach Hansi Flick became the first manager to be sacked as head coach of the German national team earlier this week, after a crushing 4-1 defeat to Japan.

The humiliating home loss was the culmination of a poor run of form which included a group-stage exit from the World Cup in Qatar, under Flick’s guidance.

The sacking has left one of the most sought-after jobs in football open and a raft of names are being linked with the role.

As reported by the Daily Mail, one of which is former Manchester United interim coach Ralf Rangnick.

Rangnick, who is currently in charge of the Austrian national team, was asked if he would be open to changing roles to his native Germany.

The ex-United boss gave a blunt reply to the question, leaving no room for speculation about his interest in the post.

“No,” said Rangnick, before adding, “I decided 14 months ago to work here as team boss and to prepare the team so that we qualify for the Euros and play a good role there.”

The 65-year-old took the Austrian job after his unsuccessful spell at United was brought to an end, last summer. Rangnick stepped into the United role after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the middle of the 2021/22 season.

Unfortunately, the German coach failed to get anything out of the United squad which appeared to throw in the towel for the second half of the campaign, finishing sixth.

Rangnick was due to stay on in a consultancy role, working behind the scenes and helping the club sort out their scattergun approach to the transfer market.

However, it was decided he would step away from the role by mutual consent, after taking over at Austria.

It has left United fans with the feeling of what might have been with Rangnick’s best work throughout his career coming in behind-the-scene roles.

Whilst at the club, Rangnick suggested players to the United board which they ultimately passed up on who have gone on to prove themselves at Premier League rivals.

Luiz Diaz, Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Josko Gvardiol and Christopher Nkunku were all put forward by Rangnick but have since been snapped up by competitors, which has left United still languishing behind in the league and looking no closer to bridging the gap between themselves and the top of the table.