Man United academy star Isak Hansen-Aarøen could leave on loan in January



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has shown he is not averse to the idea of selling academy starlets who he thinks are not ready to step up to first-team football.

Last summer it was James Garner while this year the likes of Zidane Iqbal, Charlie Savage, Matej Kovar, Marc Jurado, and Anthony Elanga have all departed.

But it is not like the manager has not trusted youth. Alejandro Garnacho has come up by leaps and bounds under the Dutchman while Kobbie Mainoo has been tipped to follow suit.

Isak Hansen earned ETH’s praise

Ten Hag had picked plenty of academy graduates in the pre-season squad with Hannibal Mejbri and Dan Gore already finding a place in the matchday squad in the game against Arsenal.

One academy player who had earned praise prior to the season commencing was versatile playmaker Isak Hansen-Aarøen.

“He did well, making a good pass for the first goal. He’s really comfortable on the ball; he has good vision and good scanning,” Ten Hag had said post the Leeds United game.

He has started the new season in fantastic fashion, scoring twice in three games and like plenty of his reserve teammates, he also had loan interest over the summer.

The 19-year-old sat down with VG and revealed that he wants to play first-team football soon and that a decision on his immediate future could even be taken as early as January.

While he had options to leave, the player seems to be waiting for the right opportunity and project so that he can showcase his best self.

“There was talk of something different, but I don’t want to say too much about it. There was some stuff, but we didn’t quite agree.”

Needs a loan spell immediately

When probed further he added, “You will find out in a few months. There were slightly different things that we didn’t quite agree on. Yes, possible (another approach could be made).

“There is a lot of interest. If we wanted it to be a loan, I know we could go. (Senior football) is very important and a step I will certainly take very soon.”

It is clear to see from his displays at age-group level that the Norway U21 international needs to take the next step soon as he has outgrown reserve football.

In terms of possibilities in the first team, it will be difficult for him to break through this season, considering his best position is as the attacking midfielder and Bruno Fernandes currently plays there.

Even the No 8 position seems quite stacked at the moment with Mainoo ahead of him in the pecking order and it would be best if he progresses somewhere else till the time is right.