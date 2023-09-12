Man United considering shock move for Anwar El Ghazi amid uncertainty over Antony and Jadon Sancho



Manchester United are weighing up a move for former Aston Villa winger Anwar El Ghazi amidst uncertainty over the respective futures of Jadon Sancho and Antony.

Antony is currently locked in a legal battle in the face of allegations brought against him by multiple women for assault, causing bodily harm and issuing threats.

United recently released a statement confirming the player is set to take a leave of absence and will not be involved with the team until further notice.

Like Antony, Sancho’s future at Old Trafford is far from secure.

The Englishman released a strongly-worded statement effectively branding Ten Hag a liar and accusing the Dutchman of making him a “scapegoat.”

Sancho’s statement was in response to Ten Hag’s public comments about why he had been dropped from the travelling matchday squad that made its way to face Arsenal in London just before the start of the international break.

The United boss told reporters that Sancho was not excluded because he was not up to the level required during training.

A report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that after holding clear-the-air talks on Monday, United have resolved to sell Sancho as early as January. The club has backed Ten Hag.

The situations of Antony and Sancho have seemingly alerted the Red Devils to a possible shortage of personnel on the flanks.

According to The Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler, a move for El-Ghazi is being explored as a possible solution to ensure an adequacy of numbers.

“Manchester United are weighing up a move to sign Dutch winger Anwar El Ghazi as a free agent amid the uncertainty hanging over Antony and Jadon Sancho,” Wheeler says.

“El Ghazi left PSV Eindhoven by mutual consent last week and would be able to join United outside the transfer window.”

Like many of Ten Hag’s previous signings, El Ghazi previously played for Ajax.

The 28-year-old was present to watch United as they suffered defeat at the hands of Arsenal.

Wheeler adds, “It’s understood that El Ghazi also has offers from Saudi Arabia, but United could give him the opportunity to make a Premier League return.”

