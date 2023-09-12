Manchester United announce the departure of Vilde Boe Risa



Manchester United have officially announced the departure of Vilde Boe Risa from the club.

Rumours began circulating online yesterday about a potential swap deal between Atletico Madrid star Irene Guerrero and Boe Risa.

Now United has confirmed one part of those rumours are true, with Boe Risa joining the Colchoneros.

Boe Risa is the 19th outgoing player from United in this transfer window.

She made her United debut against Reading in the 2021/22 Women’s Super League opener, getting her first goal against Brighton in December 2021.

The Norwegian international went on to make 25 appearances for the club in her first season but never quite hit the heights expected of her at Old Trafford.

As for Guerrero, it certainly adds fuel to the rumour flames that the Boe Risa side of the exchange has been announced.

It could be that United are planning a big unveiling of the Spain star at a later date.

Guerrero would be United’s fifth signing of the Summer following the arrivals of Gemma Evans, Emma Watson, Geyse and Hinata Miyazawa.

She was part of the Spanish team who won the World Cup this past summer.

It has certainly been a busy summer for incomings and outgoings in the women’s camp, and if Guerrero is confirmed it will be a further feather in Marc Skinner’s cap.

Despite all the departures, the United boss will surely be delighted with the quality being brought in, with three of the top stars of the World Cup and one of the most promising youngsters in the women’s game being added to the ranks.