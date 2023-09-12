Manchester United are not interested in signing ex-Aston Villa star Anwar El Ghazi



Manchester United are not pursuing the signing of Dutch winger Anwar El Ghazi.

On Monday, a report covered by The Peoples Person revealed that United were weighing up a move for El Ghazi amidst uncertainty over the respective futures of Jadon Sancho and Antony.

Sancho is currently not on good terms with Erik ten Hag after the winger released a statement effectively branding his manager a liar for telling journalists that he did not train well, and that was the reason for his exclusion from the matchday squad against Arsenal.

It was relayed that after clear-the-air talks between Sancho and Ten Hag, United have resolved to part ways with the 23-year-old as early as January when the winter transfer window opens.

With respect to Antony, the Brazilian has taken a leave of absence until further notice while he navigates his legal troubles.

Antony is facing allegations from multiple women who have accused the player of among other things, assault, causing bodily harm and issuing threats.

Amidst all this, it came out that the Red Devils were seriously considering El Ghazi in order to ensure Ten Hag is not left short in the attacking department.

However, according to The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell, El Ghazi is not a serious option for United and he is not being pursued.

Whitwell said via his X account (formerly Twitter), “Manchester United are not interested in Anwar El Ghazi, after proposal by agents.”

“Right-wing options affected by Antony’s withdrawal + Sancho’s situation, but Pellistri was kept with a view to featuring.”

“Plus Garnacho could play there. Fernandes/Mount too, if necessary.”

Whitwell’s information is backed by The Guardian journalist Jamie Jackson who explains that El Ghazi who is a free agent following his stint in the Eredivisie with PSV Eindhoven last term, is not a genuine target for United.

The 28-year-old was present at the Emirates during United’s 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Gunners just before the international break.

