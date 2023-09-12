Manchester United eye €60 million deal for Serge Gnabry



Manchester United, in a bid to reinforce its attacking prowess, has laid out an ambitious plan for the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to Fichajes.net, the Red Devils are setting their sights on Bayern Munich’s standout winger, Serge Gnabry, after facing challenges with Jadon Sancho and Antony.

Gnabry, 28, is no stranger to the Premier League, having previously donned the Arsenal jersey.

Since his move to Bayern Munich, the German international has evolved into one of Europe’s premier wingers, showcasing his versatility, speed, and impeccable finishing ability.

Erik Ten Hag has openly expressed his admiration for Gnabry and sees him as a valuable asset to the squad.

A crucial element that might play in United’s favour is Gnabry’s contract situation at Bayern.

With his contract set to expire in the summer of 2026, Bayern might be more amenable to negotiations, potentially letting him go for a sum in the region of 60 million euros.

For United, Gnabry’s Premier League experience, coupled with his success at Bayern Munich, makes him a prime target.

While there’s no doubt that several top clubs will be vying for his signature, the Red Devils seem determined to pull out all the stops to ensure his arrival at Old Trafford.

With both Antony and Sancho facing uncertain futures at United, the club’s right-wing position appears to be in flux.

Fans and pundits alike are keenly awaiting the aftermath of the international break, hoping for clarity.