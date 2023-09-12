Manchester United join the race for in-demand Norwegian gem Antonio Nusa



Manchester United’s struggles up front last season are well-known and the same has continued in the new campaign as well.

Marcus Rashford had to be shunted upfront due to the perennial injury troubles of Anthony Martial and as usual, he struggled to play with his back to goal.

Martial started the last two games and was his usual ineffective self, hardly putting in any effort and generally failing to hold on to the ball when his team needed someone to relieve the pressure.

United’s striker woes

New signing Rasmus Hojlund was an instant improvement but there are question marks regarding his fitness and his ability to lead the line throughout the season.

He is only 20 and after only a season of Serie A football, it would be unwise to put so much pressure on the Dane and that is exactly why Ten Hag wanted another striker to share the burden.

There have been links with the suspended Ivan Toney of Brentford and Brighton’s Evan Ferguson but whether United can stump up the money required, especially if the Glazers do not leave, remains a major doubt.

That is why United are also exploring cheaper and younger alternatives and one name that has emerged via Mundo Deportivo is Antonio Nusa of Club Brugge.

The Norwegian is only 18 currently but his exploits for his club have already garnered the attention of the Red Devils, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Real Madrid just to name a few.

He has already made his debut for the national team and even scored on his debut and inevitable comparisons with his more illustrious countryman are already arising.

“Haaland is the Norwegian forward who is most popular for Real Madrid, but he is not the only one of that nationality that the white club are following. Real Madrid are also attentive to the developments of Antonio Nusa.

Nusa, the latest Norwegian superstar

“The 18-year-old striker plays for Brugge, whom he joined in 2021 from Stabaek. His evolution in the Belgian team has aroused the interest of Europe’s greats, including Real Madrid.

“Although the white team is not alone because Chelsea, Liverpool, United and City are also following this young man.”

The report mentions that his market value would be around €30 million next summer considering his deal with the Belgian club lasts until 2027.

United should ideally try and be at the front of the queue for such a promising talent, something the club was famous for doing under Sir Alex Ferguson.