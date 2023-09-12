Manchester United set to challenge RB Leipzig for 16-year-old wonderkid Dino Klapija



Manchester United will challenge Germany outfit RB Leipzig for the services of highly-rated 16-year-old striker Dino Klapija.

Last month, The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that Klapija was on United’s radar.

It was relayed that the Croatian youngster’s performances for the national youth team caught the eye of several scouts sent by top European clubs.

Alongside United, Chelsea, Red Bull Leipzig, Barcelona, AC Milan and Juventus were all understood to be closely monitoring the player with a view to making a move for him.

According to The Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler, it seems that all other clubs are out of the race at the moment and it’s now a two-horse race between United and RB Leipzig for the NK Kustošija star.

Wheeler says, “United target Dino Klapija hopes to have a clearer idea of whether he will move to the club after the international break.”

“The race for his signature is now considered to be down to a straight decision between United and RB Leipzig.”

“Both clubs are prepared to pay a fee of around £5m for the teenager however, Klapija and his family want to be sure he can settle and continue his education wherever he ends up.”

Klapija has received a call-up from the USA, which is where he was born.

As per Wheeler, he is not the only youngster United are hot on the trail of.

The Red Devils are also “looking at” 14-year-old Leeds United winger Finley Gorman.

Gorman is also attracting interest from Manchester City.

