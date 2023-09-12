Manchester United view Jadon Sancho’s move to delete his explosive statement as positive



Manchester United have reportedly been left delighted by Jadon Sancho’s move to delete a strongly-worded statement he issued against his manager on September 3rd.

After United’s defeat against Arsenal, Erik ten Hag was questioned by journalists about Sancho’s absence from the travelling squad.

Ten Hag indicated that the Englishman was not up to an adequate level during training and did not meet the high levels expected of a United player during the team sessions at Carrington.

Because of this, it was decided that Sancho would be left back home rather than be involved against the Gunners.

In response, the player took to X (formerly Twitter) and released a statement effectively branding Ten Hag a liar.

He also claimed that he was being made a “scapegoat.”

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Ten Hag’s insistence to always start Antony irrespective of how the Brazilian performs is one of Sancho’s biggest grievances.

It also came out that after a round of clear-the-air talks between the Dutch coach and Sancho, United resolved to part ways with the former Borussia Dortmund star as soon as January when the winter transfer window opens.

In a surprise turn of events, Sancho has now deleted his explosive post.

The United star had pinned the statement on his X account, where he boasts of more than two million followers.

According to The Guardian’s Jamie Jackson, Sancho’s decision to remove the post has seemingly gone well with the higher-ups within Old Trafford.

Jackson says, “While it is understood talks are ongoing regarding this, Sancho’s decision to expunge the message is a sign that he wants a positive outcome, and is also being viewed as a positive move by the club.”

