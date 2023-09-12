Manchester United’s Scott McTominay tells fans exactly when he’ll reach his peak



Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has indicated that there is still plenty to come from him with respect to his football career and what he can deliver on the football pitch.

Despite not being a regular under Erik ten Hag since the United boss was appointed last summer, McTominay’s fortunes in a Scotland shirt have been entirely different.

Alongside teammate Rasmus Hojlund, McTominay is the joint-leading top scorer in the ongoing Euro 2024 qualifiers.

He will likely come up against Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford later tonight when Scotland face Gareth Southgate’s England.

The Carrington academy graduate made his fewest starts in a Premier League season in four years last term and it’s understood he was one of the players Ten Hag was open to selling.

A number of clubs including Bayern Munich and Fulham expressed interest in the player but nothing materialized.

He made just 10 starts in the Premier League last campaign and with Sofyan Amrabat’s signing, his chances will become even more limited.

The 26-year-old spoke to club media and admitted that his peak might come much later in his career.

“My dad was brilliant because he would always say: ‘Just take your time, son’,” revealed Scott recently. “‘You’re going to grow and you’re going to get bigger,’ because he knows, doesn’t he? As a kid, you don’t know that. And you always think: I’m always the latest one. But then, when I did grow when I was 17 or 18, I was sat next to him and I was above him.”

“I was like: ‘What’s going on here? Four years ago, you were saying to me not to worry, and now look.’ I’d be thinking to myself: I’m bigger than my dad and he’s six-foot-two! So it’s crazy in that respect.”

He added, “The way I see it now is that I grew maybe four years after everyone else, so my peak years are going to be four years later too.”

“So I’m 26 now and my body age is technically like a 22-year-old. When I’m 30, I might feel like a 26-year-old. I might retire at 38 or 40!”

