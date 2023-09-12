Mary Earps staying at Manchester United until at least January



Mary Earps is staying at Manchester United for now according to sources close to the club.

Yesterday, it was reported that talks with the England shot-stopper throughout the weekend had reached the conclusion that United were not willing to sell.

Our sources have now revealed that unless an astronomical fee comes in for Earps, she will not leave the club before Thursday when the transfer window closes.

The club has said that Earps will be a vital part of their Champions League campaign but should they not progress well, they may be willing to let her leave in January.

Furthermore, our sources suggest that the deal to sign keeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce from OL Reign is almost finalised.

It will give her time to settle in before the potential departure of Earps in January or when her contract expires at the end of this season.

It is a risky move from the club, who will likely suffer the same fate as they did when Alessia Russo departed as a free agent at the end of last season having turned down two world record bids in January.

Arsenal’s early exit from the Champions League gave United fans hope that Earps would no longer have a desire to join the Gunners but time will tell if she moves to WSL rivals or looks elsewhere in Europe.

Earps joined United in 2019 and has played every league game for the Reds since her arrival.

Earlier in the year she won the FIFA Best Goalkeeper award after helping to secure the Euros for the England Lionesses.

Last season she won the WSL Golden Glove before winning the Golden Glove in the Women’s World Cup.

She was recently nominated for the Ballon d’Or, one of the sports highest honours.

