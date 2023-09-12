Mason Greenwood’s debut for Getafe could come sooner than expected after impressing the coaches



Manchester United overcame a huge cloud this summer when they decided on Mason Greenwood’s future.

However, in the absence of a permanent transfer offer, he went out on loan to Getafe, which means he is still a United player.

Furthermore, United could be holding on to the possibility that he impresses at Getafe enough that they might get a fee for him next summer.

So far, the early signs are promising, if recent reports are to be believed.

The Sun reports that Greenwood’s debut for his new club could come far sooner than expected, such has been his impact.

The report states that he could make his first competitive appearance in almost two years against Osasuna on September 17.

Greenwood joined Getafe just 10 days ago on a loan deal, having last played football in January of 2022.

Therefore, if he has actually been deemed fit and ready enough to make his bow after just 10 days of professional training, it bodes well for the club and the player.

He is unlikely to ever play for United again as the backlash to the initial news about him returning to Old Trafford was extremely intense.

Still, a good loan spell will enable United to profit from him as he was basically a written-off asset when the club was trying to find him a new team in the transfer window.

He was reportedly rejected by many clubs due to the potential PR nightmare that would follow his signing.

Ultimately, Getafe took the plunge and have been flaunting him on their social media channels while maintaining the contentious opinion that he has been “declared innocent”.

Be it at United or not, Greenwood’s return to football will undoubtedly be closely followed by observers.

