Official: Manchester United confirm new front-of-shirt sponsorship deal with Qualcomm



Manchester United have confirmed that they have reached an agreement with U.S. company Qualcomm over a new front-of-shirt sponsorship deal.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person pointed out that negotiations between United and Qualcomm were advanced.

The lucrative deal is thought to be worth around £60million ($75.1m) per year.

It was relayed that the arrangement between the two parties is likely to come into effect in time for the next campaign due to the fact that multiple replica shirts have already been sold to supporters worldwide this season with the Teamviewer logo.

United have released a statement confirming they have struck a deal with Qualcomm.

“Manchester United plc, has agreed to an expanded strategic collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., that will see the Snapdragon brand displayed on the front of the club’ s famous shirt,” the statement reads.

“Qualcomm Technologies is already a global partner of Manchester United, promoting its Snapdragon brand. Snapdragon processors power premium products from the world’s biggest brands across smartphones, PCs, extended reality glasses, gaming devices, wearables, and connected cars.”

The statement further reads, “Under the expanded agreement, Snapdragon will become Manchester United’s front of shirt partner from the start of the 2024/25 season, featuring on the home, away and third kits of the men’s and women’s teams.”

Last year, the Red Devils issued a statement in which they explained that a mutual decision had been made alongside Teamviewer to no longer renew their existing partnership.

The club’s five-year deal with Teamviewer which was signed in 2021 was thought to be worth around £47m annually.

As alluded to by United in their confirmation of their agreement with Qualcomm, the 20-time English champions have worked with the tech giants previously.

Qualcomm was responsible for advising the club on how to improve mobile connectivity at Old Trafford in an effort to improve fan experience.

