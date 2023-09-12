Renowned medical expert Gary O’Driscoll set to officially leave Arsenal for Man United



Arsenal’s current head of medical services Gary O’Driscoll is set to take up a new role as Head of Sports Medicine with Manchester United as early as Monday.

Back in July, The Athletic’s David Ornstein broke news that O’Driscoll would leave the Emirates for United later in the summer.

A renowned and highly respected figure in his profession, he has previously resisted plenty of offers from other parties. He was on the verge of signing for Liverpool in 2020 but opted to stay with the Gunners.

According to Ornstein, it seemed like the opportunity to work at United was simply too good to pass up.

Training Ground Guru have given an update on O’Driscoll and indicated that he is finally set to start at Old Trafford as soon as next week.

“Gary O’Driscoll is leaving Arsenal after almost 15 years to become Head of Sports Medicine at Manchester United and begins his new role on Monday,” the outlet says.

“He joined Arsenal as club doctor in 2009 and was promoted to Head of Medical eight years later, replacing his friend Colin Lewin. O’Driscoll also has significant experience in other sports, having been Ireland Rugby’s team doctor from 2003 to 2009, doctor on the 2005 and 2009 British and Irish Lions tours and part of the emergency aid team at the 2012 Olympics.”

Arsenal are understood to be finalizing their efforts to sign a direct replacement.

At United, O’Driscoll is poised to come in and take up the responsibilities left by predecessor Steve McNally, who left in February after more than 16 years with the Red Devils.

McNally is currently the Performance Support Director for the PGMOL. Former Liverpool doctor Jim Moxon has been filling the role on an interim basis since McNally left.

Last season, United struggled with key players suffering injuries at different points of the campaign.

It hasn’t been much different so far this term. At the moment, United’s injury list consists of the likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Mason Mount. There are also question marks over Sofyan Amrabat who was sent home by Morocco, although this is thought to be a precautionary measure.

There were fears over the fitness of Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof, who both had to be taken off when the 20-time English champions suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal just before the international break. They’re however expected to be fine considering they’ve been actively involved with their respective national teams.

