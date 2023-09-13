Andre Onana set for showdown talks with Erik ten Hag about return to Cameroon national team



Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is set for showdown talks with Erik ten Hag over a potential return to the Cameroon national team ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Onana recently came out of international retirement to play for his country.

He played between the sticks in Cameroon’s 3-0 victory against Burundi on Tuesday and had a superb performance.

The former Inter star who arrived at Old Trafford this summer in a £47 million move is understood to have told Ten Hag prior to his signing that he had no intention of making a return to international football.

During the Qatar World Cup, Onana was sent home by Cameroon coach Rigobert Song. The two disagreed over tactics and how a goalkeeper should play.

According to The Mirror, “After talks with Song and pressure from the Cameroon Government and Football Federation, Onana agreed to return to play for the Indomitable Lions in their make-or-break qualifier.”

“With Cameroon now through to the Africa Cup of Nations next January, Ten Hag will want to know if Onana plans to represent his country at the month-long tournament in Ivory Coast.”

Should the 27-year-old press ahead with plans to line up for Cameroon in the AFCON tournament, he could miss up to nine games for United.

This would leave the Red Devils with Altay Bayindir and possibly Tom Heaton, who is currently out injured.

Onana could miss four Premier League games, two FA Cup matches, two League Cup fixtures and a Champions League knockout game.

The shot-stopper’s absence would undoubtedly be a big loss to the team if he were to be rendered unavailable as a result of his obligations with Cameroon.

Already, Onana has become one of the most important players at the club. His ability with the ball at his feet and distribution have especially endeared him to United fans in the short space of time he has been around.

