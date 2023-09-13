Beşiktaş are awaiting Erik ten Hag’s decision on loan approach for Hannibal Mejbri



Manchester United ended up selling several academy graduates during the summer transfer window after struggling to offload their more established first-team stars.

This summer, the club let go of the likes of Zidane Iqbal, Charlie Savage, Matej Kovar, Anthony Elanga, and Marc Jurado just to name a few.

However, manager Erik ten Hag still remains a firm believer in youth as seen from his handling of Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.

Hannibal’s dilemma

Even in the game against Arsenal before the international break, both Hannibal Mejbri and Dan Gore were selected as part of the matchday squad and were sat on the bench.

The Tunisian had his chances to leave over the summer, however, a discussion with the Dutch manager saw the youngster stay back after being assured of regular minutes.

However, with new signings Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat already there and the impending return of Mainoo, there does not seem to be too many opportunities for the academy graduate.

Having shown his worth during a difficult loan spell with Birmingham City in the Championship, Hannibal needs regular minutes to continue his development.

The Peoples Person had reported about Besiktas’ interest in the 20-year-old and now Fanatik have mentioned that the Turkish side are still waiting for Ten Hag’s decision.

The Turkish window remains open until September 15 and while the chance to play in Europe for Besiktas might be closed, league and cup competitions could still offer decent exposure, especially compared to sitting on the bench.

“Among the Black-Whites’ targets for the number 10 transfer is Hannibal Mejbri, who plays for Manchester United, one of the English Premier League teams.

Besiktas still asking for a straight loan

“After the manager’s suggestion, Kara Kartal started to make attempts for the 20-year-old football player and had contacts with the English team.

“Beşiktaş Management, which initially proposed a lease with a purchase option, updated this offer to a free lease after receiving a negative response. However, it was reported that the Red Devils were not very keen on this proposal.

“It was noted that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was undecided about the Tunisian star leaving Old Trafford this summer. Kartal is waiting for the decision of the Dutch coach.”

United have so far resisted such attempts but the player could still be tempted by a late switch which could potentially offer more regular minutes. It will be interesting to see where Hannibal plays this season.