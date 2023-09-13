Bruno Fernandes named as SofaScore Player of the Week after outstanding display for Portugal

The first international break of the new season has come to an end with Manchester United players generally performing well for their respective countries.

Selected players will now travel back to Carrington to recover and prepare for the return of the Premier League this weekend.

One man who enjoyed a particularly fruitful time away with his national side was United captain, Bruno Fernandes.

His performances were so impressive that he was awarded the SofaScore Player of the Week across all nations involved in the Euro qualifiers, and given a ten out of ten rating for his performance against Luxembourg.

🌍 | Team of the Week Second part of the #EURO2024 qualifiers for this international break wrapped up yesterday night, so now our new TOTW is in order! 👇 These eleven players produced some scintillating displays, with Bruno Fernandes standing out as our Player of the Week. 🏅 pic.twitter.com/NuLgDJ9ApM — Sofascore (@SofascoreINT) September 13, 2023

Portugal battered their visitors by nine goals to nil on Monday, with Fernandes claiming a hat trick of assists and calmly slotting home his country’s eighth goal of the evening.

Bruno provided a couple of outstanding crosses to allow Sporting Lisbon defender Gonçalo Inácio to score a brace of headers in the first half of the game.

One of which was a delicious outside-of-the-boot ball, allowing Inácio to start the rout by nodding home the opener.

Fernandes then clipped a delightful 40 yard pass into the path of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota, who raced through for Portugal’s fifth.

Bruno then capped a fine night’s work by sliding home a goal of his own in the final ten minutes, leaving just enough time for Joao Felix to complete the scoring five minutes later.

The midfielder’s wonderful individual display came off the back of him scoring Portugal’s only goal in the crucial 1-0 win away in Slovakia, leaving Roberto Martinez men on maximum points in Group J and a certainty to qualify for the Euros in 2024.

Despite United’s indifferent start to the Premier League campaign, Fernandes picked up the club’s first Player of the Month award and will be hoping to carry his good form into the next run of fixtures.

United are back in action when they play hosts to Brighton at Old Trafford this coming Saturday.