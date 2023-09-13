Former Manchester United Eric Bailly suffers injury on first Besiktas outing

Manchester United’s struggle to offload players in this year’s summer market was source of frustration to the club, leaving Erik ten Hag still wondering who would be part of his squad until the final hours of the window.

Multiple first team players were placed on the transfer list but United’s inability to sell players in the market was evident, once more.

However, one player that did leave Old Trafford was Ivorian centre-back, Eric Bailly.

Bailly signed for Turkish giants Besiktas on a free transfer, ending his turbulent seven year stay in Manchester.

The 29-year-old signed for United from Villarreal in the summer of 2016 and looked to have all the attributes required to make a name for himself in the Premier League.

However, injuries majorly disrupted the plan and Bailly was in and out of the team, unable to find any kind of consistency without a spell on the sidelines.

As reported by Sport Witness, things look no better for the centre-back at his new club after he limped off on his debut against Fatih Karagümrük.

Making his first appearance since leaving United, the Ivory Coast international didn’t come out for the second half after leaving the field in pain, just before the break.

Niggling injuries have been a staple of Bailly’s career and things could not have got off to a more worrying start for him in Turkey.

It’s unclear on the extent of the defender’s latest injury but both club and player will be desperate for good news, following the doctors report.

Despite not reaching the heights for United, Bailly did become somewhat of a fan favourite at Old Trafford with his unique style of defending.

The Ivorian played 113 times for the club and United fans will wish him well in the next chapter of his career with Besiktas.