Gabby George set to return to Manchester United

Manchester United are reportedly on the verge of signing Gabby George from Everton before the transfer window closes tomorrow.

According to The Telegraph via Tom Garry, Everton do not want to sell George but United have met the release clause which is said to be in the region of £150,000.

The 26 year old has been at Everton since 2014 and has made over 180 appearances for the Toffees.

Joining United will be somewhat of a homecoming for George who rose up through United’s youth ranks before joining the Blues.

The defender has represented England at the U-17, U-19, U-20, and U-21 levels, playing in one U-20 World Cup and two European finals.

She received her first senior call-up in the 2017 SheBelieves Cup but didn’t maker her debut until 2018 in the 6-0 victory over Kazakhstan in a World Cup Qualifier.

George is the cousin of Jesse Lingard, who himself rose through United’s Academy before playing for the senior team.

Meanwhile, it seems like it could be a busy 24 hours for the Reds as our sources suggest Martha Thomas has already had a medical at Tottenham Hotspur with a view to moving before the transfer window closes.

Thomas joined United in 2021 from fellow WSL side West Ham United.

The Scottish international has made 38 appearances for United in all competitions but has dropped to the bench in the last year under Skinner.

The club are also expected to announce the signing of Irene Guerrero before the deadline and have also been linked with keeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce.