Glazers trying to convince Sir Jim Ratcliffe to allow them voting powers



More than ten months have passed since the deeply unpopular owners of Manchester United had announced that the club could finally be sold.

The Glazers, who have bled the once-great institution dry, have maintained radio silence despite missing their original deadline of the first quarter of the current year.

There have even been rumours that the sale might not be going ahead but as of now, no clear message about the process being stopped has been received.

United’s protracted sale process

While the avenue of a minority stake was also on the table, everything seemed to point towards a successful sale when two bidders emerged.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, chairman of INEOS, and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani both submitted multiple bids as per the process, that was being handled by the Raine Group.

Both bidders have gone to great lengths to try and acquire the 20-time English league champions with the Qatari prince going as far as directly lodging their final bid with the American family.

Ratcliffe, on the other hand, proposed that the Glazer siblings could retain a minority stake without voting powers while he would own the controlling interest.

The British billionaire could also buy them out at a later date, a move which was deeply unpopular among the fanbase who wanted the greedy owners to be completely removed.

Now as per trusted United source Phil Brown on X (previously Twitter), the Glazers are trying to convince Ratcliffe to keep them on and even allow them voting powers.

Glazers’ ploy to remain in power

This would swing things in INEOS’ favour but so far, the OGC Nice owners have remained non-committal, even going as far as being ready to walk away from the bid if such a thing comes to pass.

“From what I understand, The Glazers are trying to convince INEOS to not just let them stay but to have voting rights on the board. INEOS have talked about walking away if they insist on this.

“INEOS, Raine and the Glazers have had talks over the last couple of weeks,” the journalist tweeted.

Further twists and turns are expected as fan protests keep on increasing. Fans are desperate to see the back of the Glazers but it seems they do not want to part with their golden goose so easily.