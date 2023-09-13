Man United bidders prepared to play the long game in their efforts to buy the club



The principal bidders for Manchester United – Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani are prepared to wait as long as needed to complete a majority takeover of the club.

Almost 10 months after the Glazers announced their intention to seek strategic alternatives for United including a full or partial sale, they are yet to name a preferred bidder.

Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim have been in competition to take over the reins at Old Trafford.

It was reported that the Glazers had decided to take United off the market after both suitors failed to meet their asking price.

However, it is understood that the sale process remains ongoing despite reports suggesting the contrary.

The Guardian relays, “Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are each prepared to play the long game regarding their respective wish to buy Manchester United.”

“While Sheikh Jassim’s representatives are now unsure if the American family still wishes to let go of the club, those acting for Ratcliffe are more confident that they are intent on selling.”

“Both Sheikh Jassim, a Qatari banker, and Ratcliffe, one of Britain’s richest people, have not set a timeframe regarding a resolution.”

As per Jamie Jackson, there are fears that United’s recent big-money commercial deals are indicative of the Glazers’ unwillingness to sell up.

The Red Devils confirmed that they reached a partnership with U.S. tech titan Qualcomm via its Snapdragon brand to become the club’s front-of-shirt sponsor from next season.

Qualcomm are set to finally replace Teamviewer.

The three-year deal is thought to be worth around £60m per year.

