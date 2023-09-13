Manchester United could revisit Rico Henry interest next summer



Manchester United were left scrambling during the closing stages of the summer transfer window after news emerged of Luke Shaw‘s injury.

The injury was said to be worse than initially feared while matters were exacerbated by the fact that backup full-back Tyrell Malacia is also sidelined till November.

Right-back Diogo Dalot has occupied the position for the last two games but manager Erik ten Hag insisted for a specialist left-sided full-back.

United’s complicated LB search

After links with various players all across Europe, United settled on Sergio Reguilon of Tottenham Hotspur after a deal with Marc Cucurella of Chelsea collapsed.

The Spaniard is yet to play a game and his contract includes a break clause in January which will allow United to send him back to his parent club if both their full-backs recover from their injuries.

During their search for left-backs, United had Brentford’s Rico Henry on the list and had even completed initial checks with the Bees for the 26-year-old.

Now as per Football Insider, United could yet again approach the London side for the full-back next summer and Thomas Frank will not stand in the way of a move as long as their asking price is met.

“Brentford could accept an offer of £35 million-plus for left-back Rico Henry in 2024, sources have told Football Insider. Erik ten Hag’s side weren’t able to afford a permanent move for the defender – but could revisit the situation next year.

Rico Henry’s price revealed

“A well-placed source has told Football Insider that Henry would be interested in a big move in the future – and the Bees are unlikely to stand in his way.”

The Englishman has been on the fringes of the national team set-up but his consistent displays for his club could very well see him rewarded with a national team call-up soon.

Henry has been an ever-present part of Frank’s team, missing only one game throughout the course of last season while he has started all league games this campaign.

While the player has shown impressive growth, United seem to be well-stocked in left-back if and when everyone is fit and other areas are in more urgent need of repairs.

