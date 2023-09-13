Manchester United fans facing huge travel expense for Champions League clash with Bayern Munich

Manchester United’s return to the Champions League has seen them drawn in a tough looking group including German giants, Bayern Munich.

United are the only team in the group not to have won their domestic league last season, with Copenhagen and Galatasaray finishing top of the Danish and Turkish leagues, respectively.

The tie with Bayern is a particularly mouthwatering one and United open their European campaign with the trip to Munich.

However, as reported by The Sun, United fans are facing a wallet-busting trip to Germany, with flights costing up to £1,000.

The fixture takes place on September 20th and clashes with the famous Oktoberfest that takes place in the German capital.

The festival naturally causes a hike in flight and accommodation prices with airlines taking advantage of the situation.

United have sold out their near 4,000 ticket allocation but finding affordable travel and a place to lay their head is proving difficult.

Some fans are getting creative with ways of travel and said to be getting to the game via Salzburg in Austria while others are heading to Switzerland to then change or other smaller cities in Germany.

Despite the issues, United’s travelling support is expected to be as strong as ever with fans desperate to see their beloved team return to action in Europe’s elite club competition.

United’s last run in the Champions League came in the turbulent 2021/2022 campaign which saw Atlético Madrid knock Ralf Rangnick’s side out, at the round-of-16 stage.

Erik ten Hag will be desperate to guide United out of the group and beyond with the club’s recent notable European runs coming in the Europa League.

Additionally, with Manchester City the current holders of the competition, United should be more keen than ever to leave their mark and show they are still a force to be reckoned with at this level.