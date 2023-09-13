Manchester United offered free agent Oussama Idrissi to solve right-wing issues



The new Premier League season has been marred by injuries and on-field tepid displays for Manchester United but that is the least of their worries currently.

Off-field issues are threatening to derail the campaign with both first-choice right-wingers not in the manager’s plans for one reason or the other.

Antony has been accused of domestic violence by three separate individuals and with pressure from all quarters increasing, they decided that the player will not return to Manchester until the matter is sorted.

He has stayed back in Brazil and currently, no timeline of his return is known. However, the club have clarified that he is not suspended, unlike Mason Greenwood.

United’s RW problems

To make matters worse, Jadon Sancho was called out by Erik ten Hag for his training displays post his omission from the game against Arsenal.

The English winger immediately put out a statement on social media, accusing the manager of making him a scapegoat while providing preferential treatment to Ajax protege Antony.

That social media post was pinned on his X account until recently but has since been removed, but the damage might already have been done with multiple reports linking him with a January exit.

The other options for the right wing include the injured Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri, who has started only one game in three years for the club.

The likes of Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, and Mason Mount can play in that position if required but the manager might want a more special option in that key position.

United have been linked with a summer swoop for Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry while intermediaries have been offering the club the services of free agent Anwar El Ghazi.

Now as per 90min, another free agent Oussama Idrissi has been offered to the club with Ten Hag having worked with the player before.

“Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign wingers Anwar El Ghazi and Oussama Idrissi due to the uncertainty surrounding the futures of Antony and Jadon Sancho, 90min understands.

Oussama Idrissi could become an option

“Other options are being assessed by United, including Morocco’s Idrissi. The 27-year-old, who finished last season on loan from Sevilla at eventual Dutch champions Feyenoord, has previously worked under Erik ten Hag having spent the second half of the 2020/21 season at Ajax.”

Interestingly, while the Moroccan has failed to step up for his parent club, he was on red-hot form for eventual Eredivisie champions Feyenoord.

In 26 starts across all competitions, the 27-year-old registered seven goals and eight assists and was involved in a goalscoring action once every two games.

He is the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia and Qatar and it could be an addition the club could look to make at least for the short-term.