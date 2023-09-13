Manchester United will target Barcelona centre-back Andreas Christensen next summer with the Catalan giants open to the sale



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was hell-bent on improving his defensive ranks this summer but the club’s inability to offload players meant a move never materialised.

The club’s official stance was that the signings of Mason Mount, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Hojlund meant no more incomings were possible unless capital was raised through player sales.

The club’s inability to move players on was on full display as Fred was the only high-profile first-team star to depart despite the club being open to selling quite a few more.

United’s failed to strengthen at the back

One player who was linked with a move away all throughout the summer was Harry Maguire but a move to West Ham was called off after the player could not agree a payoff packet.

With the club unable to move on their former skipper, they ended up missing out on the likes of Kim Min-jae, Benjamin Pavard, and Jean-Clair Todibo.

It is clear to see that the England international is not in the manager’s plans and he is effectively fifth-choice when everyone is fit and firing.

The likes of Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane have also been linked with moves away while the manager needs to seriously consider that the French World Cup winner cannot be trusted over the course of a whole season due to his injury record.

According to Fichajes, United will target Barcelona centre-back Andreas Christensen next summer with the Catalan giants open to selling the Dane due to their economic worries.

The Peoples Person had reported that United had looked at the former Chelsea star this summer but the Camp Nou outfit were unwilling to sanction a sale for one of their most successful arrivals.

The Champions League winner arrived on a free and helped solidify the Barca defence, as Xavi’s team conceded only 20 times en route to their La Liga triumph last campaign.

Andreas Christensen in United’s sights

“Manchester United are determined to strengthen their central defense for the 2024/2025 season, and among the many names handled by the sports management, the Danish player from FC Barcelona, ​​Andreas Christensen, stands out above the rest.

“Barcelona’s delicate economic situation has generated the need to sell some of its most prominent players, and Christensen could be one of them, especially considering that his arrival occurred at zero cost.”

The 27-year-old’s contract with the Catalan club lasts till 2026 and he currently has a market value of €40 million as per Transfermarkt.

If Christensen can get over his injury issues, it would be a smart addition especially keeping in mind the need to upgrade on Maguire and find a regular partner for Lisandro Martinez.

