Marcus Rashford has outing to forget for England in win over Scotland



The international break is almost over and Manchester United will be back in action soon, against Brighton and Hove Albion on September 16.

Many United players have had a sterling international break, with Christian Eriksen being the creator-in-chief for Denmark, and Scott McTominay as the scoring leader for Scotland.

Some haven’t had a good time, with Harry Maguire, in particular, forcing his manager to leap in his defence after an own goal against Scotland.

However, one player flew under the radar, and he put in lukewarm performances in both games- Marcus Rashford.

After an energetic performance off the bench against Ukraine, he was given a starting berth against Scotland but he had a forgettable outing.

Starting as the left-sided forward in a 4-2-3-1, his preferred role, he failed to stand out in an attacking display that yielded three goals for England.

During his 71 minutes on the pitch, he only had 44 touches of the ball as he was largely peripheral during every dangerous attack.

England eventually funnelled most of their threat from the right wing, where Manchester City’s Phil Foden was running the show, also scoring a goal.

Rashford’s usual explosive dribbling was also absent. He attempted just two dribbles in 71 minutes and succeeded in completing only one of those. (Stats courtesy of Sofascore)

Although he made three key passes, his performance in relation to his talent left a lot to be desired.

There were a few smart runs which created space for his teammates and a few clever flicks and tricks but more is expected of Rashford.

Erik ten Hag and Manchester United will hope for a better outing from Rashford when the Premier League action begins because England can handle a slack performance from him, but at United, he’s almost a one-man attack at times.

